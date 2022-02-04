Analyzing ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) & Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.97) -10.36 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $119.07 million 4.88 $74.98 million $0.39 14.44

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Pharma. ESSA Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ESSA Pharma and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 244.94%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 48.76%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -21.68% -21.24% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 31.16% 25.85% 23.14%

Volatility & Risk

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats ESSA Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms. The company was founded by Huckel E. Hubert and Patrick J. McEnany in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

