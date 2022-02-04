Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

