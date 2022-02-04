Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.26

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.26 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.44). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 48,641 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of £122.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.26.

In other news, insider Khosrow Zamani bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £7,690.80 ($10,339.88). Also, insider John Monhemius bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($37,980.64).

About Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

