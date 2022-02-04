Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

ATEX opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

