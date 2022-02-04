Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 79,259 shares.The stock last traded at $53.72 and had previously closed at $49.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $981.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 152.3% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 66.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

