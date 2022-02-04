APA (APA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently:

1/26/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $38.00.

1/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00.

1/12/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $33.00 to $37.00.

1/4/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00.

1/3/2022 – APA had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s significant exposure to forex currency risks might impact the energy explorer’s performance. These factors, plus the company's high oil price sensitivity, account for the conservative stance on APA at the moment.”

12/8/2021 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,321,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,188. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

