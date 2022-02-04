APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 4.3% Following Dividend Announcement

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.02. 47,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,780,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Get APA alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.