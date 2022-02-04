Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $218.82

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.82 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.79). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.80), with a volume of 403,638 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.61.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

