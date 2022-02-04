ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $0.49 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $45.69 million and $1.63 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.20 or 0.07443432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.79 or 0.99755839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006970 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 93,805,697 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.