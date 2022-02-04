ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.25 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $49.25 million and $655,697.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 93,940,266 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

