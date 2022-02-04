Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.