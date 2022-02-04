Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.8% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $222,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

