Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

