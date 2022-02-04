ArcBest Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ArcBest by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

