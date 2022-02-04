ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.10.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

