ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.
NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
