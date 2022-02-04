ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

