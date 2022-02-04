Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GameStop by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $348.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

