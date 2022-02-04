Arizona State Retirement System Buys 41,385 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

