Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Raised to €129.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($150.56) to €136.00 ($152.81) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.34.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $147.52. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $152.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

