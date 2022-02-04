Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,108,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

