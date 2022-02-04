Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 605,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

