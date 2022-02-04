Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Gates Industrial worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 15.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

GTES stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

