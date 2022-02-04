Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 6,151 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $183.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average of $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

