Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,518 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.