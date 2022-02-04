Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.60

Shares of Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $657.60 million, a PE ratio of 565.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

About Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

