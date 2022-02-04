Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $11,662,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. 3,911,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,174. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

