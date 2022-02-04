Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.38 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 208,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.38.

In related news, insider Andrew Dennan bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,217.80).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

