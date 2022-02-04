ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.32. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 20,516 shares traded.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

