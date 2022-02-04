Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

