AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1,451.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,415 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after acquiring an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

