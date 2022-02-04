Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $2.47. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 5,831 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.