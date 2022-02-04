Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

