Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $696.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.60 million and the lowest is $692.50 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $192,265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $304.41 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.86 and a 200 day moving average of $366.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.59, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

