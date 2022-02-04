Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 18,057 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The stock has a market cap of C$599.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

