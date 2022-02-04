Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 18,057 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 94.59, a quick ratio of 92.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The stock has a market cap of C$599.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

