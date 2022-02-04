Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 83750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 46.66 and a current ratio of 46.72.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

