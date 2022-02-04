Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

