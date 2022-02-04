Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) rose 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 19,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,444,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,730,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.