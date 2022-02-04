Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) rose 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 19,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,444,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
