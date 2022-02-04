Aurox (URUS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $401,622.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.68 or 0.00176608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $401,622.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

