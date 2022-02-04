Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Autonio has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $87,897.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

