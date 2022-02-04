Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN)’s share price traded up 26.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 305,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 121,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

