Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 26.2%

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN)’s share price traded up 26.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 305,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 121,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.