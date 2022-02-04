Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $36.90. 76,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

