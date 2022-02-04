Avery Dennison Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,686. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

