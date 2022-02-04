Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $30.19

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $28.99. Avid Technology shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 620 shares.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,187,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

