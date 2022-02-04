Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading Down 11%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)’s stock price fell 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

