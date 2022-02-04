Axe Price Tops $0.0120 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $63,142.55 and approximately $57,520.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00346028 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.