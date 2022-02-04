B. Riley Weighs in on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

