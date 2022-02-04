B. Riley Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

