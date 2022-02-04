B. Riley Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HMST opened at $48.69 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $995.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 166,645 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

