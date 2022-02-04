Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.10. Bakkt shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 12,663 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

