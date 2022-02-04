Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $13.27

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Balancer has a total market cap of $92.17 million and $33.58 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.27 or 0.00032672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00110952 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

